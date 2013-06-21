City of Lufkin offering free mosquito spraying service

Mosquito spraying in Lufkin isunderway and officials say they are preparing for a demanding summer season.

"The attitude is the reason wewant to start spraying is to keep anyone from getting West Nile. It's lookingto be plentiful season, everyone needs to prepare to use the spray with thedeet at dusk and dawn that's when the mosquitoes are the worst." said CharleneWarren, Owner, ARA Exterminating.

Parks and Recreation officials sayspraying started about a month ago.

Assistant Director Jason Arnold says last yearWest Nile Virus was on everyone's mind and this year residents can expect moremosquitoes.

"Mosquitoes are probably worse this yearthan they have been because of all the rain," said Arnold.

The city sprays local parks and publicareas weekly and neighborhood spraying is free but only by request.

Every Thursday night, Charlene Warrenspends about three hours spraying neighborhoods and she says more residentsshould take advantage of the service before it's too late.

"It's on the rise, I'm just goingto say we don't want it to get out of hand," said Warren.

"It's one of the services that'sfree, people need it and wherever we can help we will help," said Arnold.

Officials hope to keep the mosquitoesunder control to prevent the threat of West Nile. So residents can enjoy theirsummer.

"We want more than anything forpeople to be outside and active and if mosquitoes are keeping them from doingthat we want to make sure we take care of it," said Arnold.

Lufkin residents interested in having theirneighborhood sprayed for mosquitoes can contact Lufkin Parks and Recreation at 936-633-0273.

