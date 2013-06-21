Representative Trent Ashby declining per diems during special session

26 Republican House Representativesdeclined a $150 taxpayer-funded per diem during recess of the special session.

Trent Ashby was on the listof those who declined the daily stipend.

"Every member of theLegislature gets to decide whether he or she accepts their per diem during thespecial session. While most legislators choose to accept it for theentire 30 days, I elected to receive it for the days I was doing officialbusiness and declined it for the days I was traveling out-of-state," saidAshby.

