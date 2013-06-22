Game X Change employees robbed at gun point

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a video game store Friday night.

According to the police report, a young white male entered Game X Change and remained inside until he was the last customer remaining in the store at closing time.

The report says the suspect pulled out a handgun out and ordered two employees into the restroom.

According to the report, the suspect stole about $2,000 and fled on foot out of the back door.

