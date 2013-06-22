Lufkin man arrested for DWI in the parking lot of his own business

A Lufkin man was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated in a business parking lot.

According to the police report, Frank Badall, 31, was arrested after officers received a call reporting Badall's reckless driving.

The report says an on duty officer saw Badall, doing donuts in the parking lot of his own business, Frank's Tire Shop on South Chestnut Street.

Badall has had two prior convictions of driving while intoxicated, making this arrest a third degree felony.

