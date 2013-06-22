Colmesneil woman killed in Tyler Co. wreck

A Colmesneil woman died in a two-vehicle wreck on US 69 in Tyler County Friday afternoon.

Dorothy Jean Belt, 68, died at 2:29 at a Tyler County Hospital.

According to the DPS report, Belt was driving 2001 Dodge truck northbound on US 69. The report says, Belt left the roadway, then overcorrected and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Belt's vehicle continued on the west side of the roadway and overturned, partially ejecting the driver.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, Lacey McNeal, 19 of Woodville and passenger Sherrine Cevcar, 66, of Doucette, both sustained injuries in the crash but are in stable condition.

Belt was not wearing a seatbelt.

