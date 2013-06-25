First Presbyterian Church celebrates pre-school groundbreaking

Tuesday morning First Presbyterian Churchbroke ground on a new pre-school facility.

The 12,000-square-foot pre-schoolfacility will feature six individual classrooms, a large multi-purpose room, anindoor recreation area and two outdoor recreation areas.

Officials say the goal ofthe new facility is to offer families a safe environment for their children.

"Young families needhealthy nurturing safe environment for their children to grow up in and thepre-school is the beginning of our plans to find ways to provide that,"said Dr. Brian Wiggins, Minister, First Presbyterian Church.

The facility is scheduledto open in the fall of 2014, serving children from 18 months to four years old.

