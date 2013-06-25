Miss Southeast Texas visits Lufkin Boys and Girls Club

Tuesday afternoon, children at the Boysand Girls Club got a special visit from Miss Southeast Texas.

Lufkin Junior KassidyBrown currently holds the title of Miss Southeast Texas Outstanding Teen.

Brown's platform isprevention of underage alcohol abuse, Tuesday she explained to children theimportance of not giving into peer pressure and explained the negative effectsalcohol can have.

"I just hope that Ican touch them so that in life they'll just remember me and I hope to make animpact," said Kassidy Brown.

Brown says educating withchildren is her favorite part of holding the Miss Southeast Texas title.

This weekend she will headto Allen to compete for the title of Miss Texas Outstanding Teen.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.