Dave Campbell's predictions for district 12 and 11 1A DII

We make our way to districts 11 and 12 1A, division 2 where we have Tenaha, Mount Enterprise and Lovelady. Lets start with Campbell's predictions and analysis of 12-1A division 2. Lovelady is coming off a 3 and 7 campaign, where it 1 and 2 in district play and lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Lions are just two years removed from advancing to the state quarterfinals. According to the magazine, Lovelady returns eight all-district players from a season ago and should have a strong core of young players to lead the way, including two way lineman Garrett Sweeny and sophomore running back Emanuel Williams. As for where the magazine predicts Lovelady to finish. Well its just outside the playoff picture in the 4 team district.

Lets head now to district 11-1A division 2. We start with Tenaha who played for a state championship last season. The Tigers who won the state title in 2011, fell short in a quest for a two peat by losing Munday. The good news though, they return all but one starter from that 10 win squad. Tenaha has the district's preseason offensive MVP in running back Chavis Gregory and preseason defensive MVP in lineman Denzelle Williams. The Tigers will have a four headed monster on offense in Gregory, wide receiver Keontas Davis, running back Cobe Carraway, and quarterback J.R. Hill. Those four players combined for over 5,500 yards of total offense and 66 touchdowns.

As for Mount Enterprise, well their 2012 season wasn't too shabby either. The Wildcats went 9 and 4 a year ago and advanced to the regional semifinals. They have four returners on offense and five on defense from that nice win team. Tail back Justin Johnson and wide receiver Josh Leadon who is making the move to quarterback will lead the wildcats offensively. Johnson rushed for over 1,100 hundred yards and had 17 td's last year.

Tenaha is projected to win the league title, while Mount Enterprise is predicted to finish second.