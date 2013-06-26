Lufkin pageant competitor to appear on TLC’S Toddlers and Tiaras

An East Texas pageantprincess will be appearing on TLC's hit show Toddlers and Tiaras.

Five-year-old Brooke Sutherland from Lufkincompeted in a pageant in Dallas back in February.

And the show's camera crews followed her everystep of the way.

Brooke has been competingin pageants for three years and says she loves dressing up.

Her mother says she was chosen for the showbecause producers needed a country girl.

"We did a pageant inNacogdoches, that was Toddlers and Tiaras and they had her information and theywere looking for a country girl," said Sabrina Sutherland, Pageant Mom.

To find out how Brooke did in her pageant tunein to TLC Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Brooke will compete in her next pageant in August.

