Camp Center Stage hosting weekend performances

Two weeks of theaterproduction is coming to an end for Angelina County students.

Camp Center Stage willconclude Saturday after two weekend performances.

For the past two weeksstudents participated in theater games, movement, singing and acting classesall to prepare them for their time on stage.

This weekend they willshowcase their talents and passion for the arts with two plays and a musicalmedley.

"It's a wonderfuloutlet for these children to express themselves. Some of these kids don't havea theater program at their schools so they really, really love to do ithere," said Mark Keith, Director.

Performances from the campstart Friday in Hudgins Hall at 2:30

Saturday there will be aperformance at 10:30 a.m. in The Temple Theater.

The performances are freeand open to the public.

