Lufkin 11/12 all stars to host district championship

A year after the Lufkin 11 and 12 year old all stars game within one game of the Little League World series, a new crop of players are trying to achieve the ultimate goal of playing in the world series and on national television. The Lufkin 11/12 all stars defeated Tyler East 19 to 3 on Thursday night and will now host the district championship on Monday night at Morris Frank Park. There are still a lot of rounds until the world series, but a district championship is a must if the 11/12 all stars want a shot at getting to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.