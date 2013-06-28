East Texas Timbers ready for game against Chivas

One of Mexico's 20 and under soccer teams named Chivas will be taking on the East Texas Timbers at Jase Magers Soccer Complex at 7 o'clock Monday night. Chivas, who is the champions right now in Mexico, is definitely bringing a talented to team to East Texas. The Timbers though aren't to shabby. The team is made up of players from around the area including Nacogdoches and Lufkin and several of them are playing at the collegiate level. Now putting a team together in about a month wasn't an easy task, but the goal now is for the Timbers to stay together and possibly become a pro team out of east Texas. As for its big game Monday night. the Timbers are looking forward to the challenge.