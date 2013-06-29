ETX woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into home

A Lufkin woman is behind bars after authorities say she crashed her vehicle into a home.

According to the Lufkin Police report, 22-year-old Heather Lopez wrecked her Honda Civic into a home in the 14-hundred block of Helen street just before 3:00 am Saturday.

Responding officers found Lopez passed out behind the steering wheel with the car still running.

Authorities say Lopez was unresponsive and a medical unit was called out to the scene.

After being cleared by medics, Lopez was then arrested for driving while intoxicated after failing a field sobriety test

