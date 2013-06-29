Health Horizons opens new Nacogdoches facility

Saturday the Dr. Wilbert Brown Jr.Health Center opened its doors to the public for the first time.

"We've made a lot of progressbecause we're going from a small building with no room for examinations to alarger building," said Dr. Wilbert Brown Jr., Director, Health Horizons.

For 23 years Health Horizons hasoffered STD testing and prevention information to the Nacogdoches community andafter outgrowing three previous facilities, officials say they are a proud tofinally have a place to call home.

"It's a vital improvement to ourcommunity out people need a place where they can come and be comfortable,"said Gary Roberts, Prevention Coordinator.

The health center is gearedspecifically towards helping those with HIV and AIDS and provides testing forthose at risk.

"HIV even though it's a30-year-old epidemic people are still getting infected. Our objective is to bringawareness to our community," said Roberts.

Health Horizons Director Dr. WilbertBrown Jr. says they offer not only testing, but dental care, metal services andmedical transportation.

Brown says they hope to ensure thoseliving with HIV can get the health care they need.

"It's supposed to be a one stopshop that if a client comes in battling HIV whether he was diabetes orhypertension we're able to do that as well," said Brown.

Officials say prevention is anotherkey objective for the center.

"A lot of young people are beinginfected that's the scary part because the young people are still taking risks,"said Roberts.

And they hope to educate the youngergeneration and encourage them to know their status.

The center is open Monday through Fridayby appointment only.

On Monday walk-in are welcome for testing.

