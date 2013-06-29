Sheriff killed in 1866 memorialized on peace officers monument

Saturday Angelina County officials honored a sheriff killed in the line of duty.

Sheriff William McMullen was killed in 1866, Saturday hisfamily, and county officials gathered at the Angelina County courthouse for theunveiling of his name on the fallen peace officers monument.

In honor of McMullen, Sheriff Greg Sanches took the exactoath McMullen took when he was sworn in a sheriff.

McMullen is believed to be one of the firstsheriff's in Angelina County and the first in the county to die in the line ofduty

