Center Municipal Airport receives grant from TxDOT

The Center Municipal Airport was one of 275 communityairports in Texas eligible for TxDOT funding this year.

In June the airport received $195,000 to go towardsimproving the facility.

The airport has been in Center for almost 10 years and cityofficials say the improvements will benefit pilots and airplane users.

City Manager Chad Nehring says all of the money they receivedwill go towards an automated weather observing system.

"There is updated andcurrent weather information so that they can make much safer landings andapproaches and know the conditions and weather in community," said Nehring

Nehring says the facility is eligible for funding every threeto five years and receives maintenance funding annually.

Nehring says the facility has a 5,000 foot runway and houses26 business sized airplanes.

Annually the airport receives funding for maintenance and officialsbelieve the extra money will make an impact on Center's economy.

"The airport improvements are a nice addition to enhanceairport use amongst our businesses and pilots in the area," said Nehring.

The airport isn't the only thing being upgraded in Center,renovations are underway at city hall and restoration projects are taking placedown town.

"We can continue todream for our future and that will give greater opportunity for business toexpand and grow," said Nehring.

Officials say the automated weather observing system will beapproved in three to four months.

Once the system is approved it will be installed this comingwinter.

