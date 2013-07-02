Lufkin and Nacogdoches hosting 4th of July celebrations

When you gotta go... well you gotta go, but now there are mobile restrooms that are much more efficient for those times that you're attending a festival or an outdoor concert. Along those lines, the City of Nacogdoches along with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Jaycees unveiled a new portable restroom facility Wednesday.

By Crystal HarrisWhen you gotta go... well you gotta go, but now there are mobile restrooms that are much more efficient for those times that you're attending a festival or an outdoor concert. Along those

Nacogdoches officials unveil new mobile restroom facility in time for Freedom Fest

Nacogdoches officials unveil new mobile restroom facility in time for Freedom Fest

The City of Nacogdoches is getting ready for their annual old-fashion 4th of July celebration.

Thursday, Freedom Fest will take over downtown. The entire community is invited to enjoy a day of live music, children's activities and food.

The festivities start at 5:00 p.m. in Festival Plaza, fireworks will start 30 minutes after dark.

The City of Lufkin also has an Independence Day celebration planned for Thursday.

For eight years Mike Love and Associates has sponsored the Fourth of July Extravaganza at the Ellen Trout Zoo.

Throughout the day there will be live performances, food vendors, and various activities, all leading up to a night of fireworks.

Festivities start Thursday at1:00 p.m. at the Ellen Trout Zoo the fireworks display begins at 9:15.

During celebrations on Thursday, Loop 287 will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

There will be a shuttle bus available from the high school to the park during the afternoon and they will take you back to the school after the show.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.