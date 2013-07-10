Lufkin Chick-fil-a back in business after remodel

After being closed for amonth Chick-fil-a has reopened for business.

Saturday the popular fastfood spot opened it's doors with a new look and an additional drive thrustation.

Inside customers will seenew floors, bathrooms and furniture.

Officials hope to make service easier forcustomers and employees.

"Ultimately the goalis a shorter line for people to wait in, it does get long at some points but weare able to dwindle that down as best we can," said Julie Walker,Operator.

Officials say the remodel took eight weeks, fourweeks while open and another four weekswhile closed

