Lufkin church hosts revival to help youth get back on track

Thursday Our Father'sHouse of Faith Ministries hosted day two of their getting back on trackrevival.

Mayor Bob Brown and Lufkin ISD Superintendent LaTonya Goffney were both speakers at the event.

The church says their goalis to encourage kids to focus on their education to keep them off the streetsand out of trouble.

City officials say they're happy to getbehind a cause that will benefit children and improve the community.

"We want to make itbetter and the best way to make it better is to solidify it from the bottom upand that our youth and if we could get the attention of our youth and get themto care like we care I just think things will be much better in our city," saidBob Brown, Mayor, City of Lufkin.

The three night revival will come to a closetomorrow night at Our Father's House of Faith Ministries, the service starts at7:00p.m.

