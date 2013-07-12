Harmony Hill Baptist Church hosts Friday night worship

The worship leaders at HarmonyHill Baptist Church use their Friday nights to continue in one of the church'streasured traditions.

"We've got an hourlet's let the Holy Spirit take over and worship Him," said Matt Hunter,Vocalist.

The band restarted FridayNight Worship earlier this year.

"I've had peoplecoming back and asking me when we're going to do it again and I think itsimportant because it's a chance for everybody to spend time and worship,"said Joel Wier, Contemporary Worship Pastor.

Each month the band comestogether for a night of worship, giving the congregation and the community thechance to start their weekend with an hour of praise.

"This is a nightwhere everyone can sing and we all get together and have a good time,"said Wier.

Vocalist and acousticguitar player matt hunter says the service gives people a chance to branch outfrom typical Friday night activities.

"It's a time to just break loose from thesame old regular scene," said Hunter.

Contemporary WorshipPastor Joel Wier says the service is a breakaway from the Sunday morningroutine.

"They can just relaxand know, for an hour or an hour and 15 minutes they're just going to be ableto sing and worship the Lord," said Wier.

The band says that's whatdrives them each Friday, the opportunity to use their talents to benefit thelives of others.

"To hear them singalong and to hear them worship God with you and to know you're just a part ofthe work it just makes you feel great," said Hunter.

Wier says the size of thegroup varies each Friday but whether there is a congregation of five or 50their goal remains the same.

"It's about bringingHim glory and Honor and that's really what the night is all about," said Wier.

The church's next Friday night service willbe August 9th at 7:00 p.m.

