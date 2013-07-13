Lufkin man arrested for drugs and a firearm during traffic stop

A Lufkin man was arrested during a traffic stop Friday night for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Jeremy Rogers, 38, of Lufkin, was stopped by a Lufkin Police officer on Lotus Lane for not having a rear license plate light.

According to the report, when the officer approached the car he could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Sgt. Mike Shurley says, when the officer asked Rogers if he had marijuana in the car, Rogers opened a compartment on the driver's door and pulled out a small bag and handed it to the officer.

According to the report, the officer found multiple bags of marijuana in the car, 0.2 grams of ecstasy and a 25 caliber semiautomatic RG pistol.

Rogers was charged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

