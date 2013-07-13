Former Lufkin football star hosts school supply give-a-way

Former Lufkin star running back Jorvorski Lane was back in to town this weekend.

The now Miami Dolphins fullback hosted a school supply give away at Jones Park in Lufkin.

This afternoon, families got to spend time with Lane while enjoying food, music and while getting a head start on back to school shopping.

Lane purchased pencils, pens, notebooks, folders and dividers for the kids, he says the give-a-way was an opportunity to give back to his community.

"This is really the time in the kid's lives where their dreams really start and it really starts in the classroom so I decided to give them the basics," said Lane.

This was Lane's first school supply give-a-way and he's already planning for next year.

He says about 300 kids went home with new supplies.



Lane played in all 16 games with the Dolphins in 2012, scoring three touchdowns.

