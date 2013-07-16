Lufkin school board members discuss myPac funding

Lufkin ISD school board members met Tuesdayand discussed funding for certain programs

One sector of the myPacprogram is requesting funding, the 'my place to access care' or myPac clinicwas created in 2008.

It is a one -of-a-kindclinic that provides affordable access care to more than 8,000 Lufkinstudents.

The program has beenfacing major budgets cuts.

"We would love tohave it to stay unfortunately in our budget to fund it however we are in aposition to provide inclined donations as far as the facilities, said AndroBranch, President, LISD School Board.

Officials say right now their focus isfunding raises for teachers while balancing the district's budget.

