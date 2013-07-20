Lufkin soccer league hosts tournament for woman diagnosed with cancer

Soccer player Heather Lopez spends her weekends on thefield playing at Morris Frank Park.

Saturday Lopez and other players tookpart in a tournament to help a friend in need.

"We're a soccer loving community,we come out to any tournament any game any pick-up we can find," said HeatherLopez, Event Organizer.

Lopez says her cousin, Staci Mackennawas diagnosed with uterine cancer in may, but she doesn't have insuranceso Lopez organized the event tohelp her with medical expenses.

"It's pretty hard," said StaciMckenna, diagnosed with cancer.

"She's been meeting up withdoctors to schedule a surgery and everything so its all coming together,"said Lopez.

The United Soccer of Texas leaguehosts games every Sunday, five teams came out today to support the cause.

Vice President of the league ReynaldoRios says each player is connected by the love of the sport and despite thecompetition on the field they're all family.

"Soccer brings all cultures together forthis great cause, my mother-in law has breast cancer so I jumped on it wheneverI heard," said Rios.

Officials say that's what truesportsmanship is all about.

"We're all in this together and ifeverybody does their own little bit, it all adds up to a big accomplishment,"said Pedro Diaz, President, United Soccer of Texas.

After organizing the event, Lopez saysshe's fortunate for a community she can depend on.

"Its makes me believe in soccerso much and the community and the league we play in," said Lopez.

"I appreciate it," saidMcKenna.

And knowing they've leant a helping hand isthe only goal that counts.

For more information on the leaguevisit their facebook page at this link.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/271456196286178/

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.