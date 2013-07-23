Angelina Arts Alliance hosting volunteer open house

The Angelina Arts Alliance is kicking off their 13th season with a volunteer orientation and open house next week.

At each performance the theater's volunteers, known as the Encorps, greet guests, sell concessions and take tickets

At the August 6th open house new and existing volunteers will preview the upcoming season, take a back stage tour, meet the staff and enjoy refreshments.

"If you think about it that first person you're going to see is probably a volunteer that's going to open the door, they're going to take you ticket, they're going to tell you where the soda is and if you don't have a good experience with these people it really does taint your experience at the theater, so they are really really important," said Tracy Pinkerton, Managing Director, Angelina Arts Alliance.

The open house is August 6th at the Temple Theater at 6pm.

The season begins September 14th with Rhythmic Circus in Feet Don't Fail Me Now.

