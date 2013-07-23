Dez Bryant talks maturity as a team

All-business is the best way to describe the Cowboys attitude thus far in training camp from Oxnard, California. Dallas held a walk-through this morning to start day three, and was in full pads for the first time in the afternoon part of their work-out. ESPN got their chance to talk with wide receiver Dez Bryant early in camp, but the Lufkin native spoke with local reporters for the first time on Tuesday evening. Bryant, who is entering his 4th year, talked about the disappointment of going 8 and 8 the last two seasons and missing out on the playoffs. Bryant feels like he's in store for a huge year, but admits maturity as a squad will play a big part in a postseason run.

Bryant said, " I don't think anyone wants to miss out on the playoffs. I think the mentality of going into this year is we want it and we are going to continue to work hard each and every day. We have to execute plays and we are not messing up on any plays. We are going out there and executing these plays the best way we possibly can and hopefully we carry that over to the season."