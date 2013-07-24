Nacogdoches Aero Modelers hosting 2nd annual demonstration and fun fly

Wednesday morning model airplanessoared through the sky at the Nacogdoches airport.

Members of the Nacogdoches AeroModelers Club spent the morning working on their aircrafts and preparing fortheir 2nd annual demonstration this weekend.

"They can expect to see a lot of goodflying of model airplanes," said David Hinson, Secretary/Treasurer, AeroModelers Club.

Flight instructor Drew Thomas hasworked with model airplanes for more than 35 years and says camaraderie plays abig role in making model planes and they hope to introduce the community to anew hobby.

"The friendships you make is themain thing and then you have the fun of flying airplanes," said Thomas.

Club members say there are severalways to make an airplane and it can get very technical.

"Well the one I'm flying today isthe last one I built from a box of sticks and it took me about six months toget it all together where I could fly it," said Thomas.

"You can build piece, that's along process that takes a lot of time but most guys today use what we callalmost ready to fly airplanes," said Hinson.

The club has been in Nacogdoches forabout 25 years and members hope to use their passion for planes to influencethe community.

"We go out into the community andwe teach young people how to fly, we go out to schools and work with the churchesand it's a good community program," said Hinson.

And Saturday they hope to have the wholecommunity looking upward as their planes take flight.

The model airplane demonstrationstarts Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the A. L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport inNacogdoches.

Aerobatic displays will last untilnoon and then there will be a fun fly for the rest of the day.

Admission to the event is free.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.