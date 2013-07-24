Lufkin churches hosting 3-night revival in Brandon Park

Two local churches havepartnered together to invade Brandon Park with a spiritual revival.

New Zion Baptist Churchand Victory Assemblies of God have partnered together to host a three-nightrevival in Brandon Park.

Each night they will havea different speaker and officials hope to spread the message of Christianity toas many people as possible.

Wednesday church volunteers spent theafternoon, passing out flyers in the community and trying to spread the word.

"There are somepeople who are just not going to come to your church so we want to take thechurch to them, we want them to know that God still loves them no matter wherethey are so we are going to bring the love of God to them," said CliffordOlford, Pastor, New Zion Baptist Church.

The first night of therevival starts Thursday at 7pm at Brandon Park.

Services are alsoscheduled for Friday and Saturday.

In October, the churches are planning a nightof prayer and are inviting the entire community out to pray for the City of Lufkin.

