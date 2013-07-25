Lufkin First Assembly hosting backyard water park this weekend

Just astemperatures will go up there's an event that will cool you down. Saturday,Lufkin First Assembly is inviting the community out to their campus to enjoy abackyard water park.

Thechurch will have seven different inflatable, a slip and slide, tractor ridesand food for everyone to enjoy.

The event is free and all ages are welcome,there will be a special section for children five and under.

Churchofficials say they want to give community a fun activity anyone can enjoy.

"Thereis not a lot of spiritual implication in a backyard water park. We love to havea good time and we want to have a good time with our neighbors, we want to be agood neighbor to our community," said Jason Soule, Kids and Family Pastor.

Thebackyard water park starts Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. and will last until 3:00p.m.

Thechurch is inviting the community to their second chance service Sunday morningat 10:30 a.m.

