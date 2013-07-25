SFA position preview: Quarterback

The Southland Conference media day on Wednesday officially marked the beginning of the college football season. We are now just 37 days away from Stephen F. Austin taking the field. To help get you primed for the year, over the next week, we will take a look at each position for the Jacks.

Where to start? That's easy, with the quarterback! The Jacks will have one of the most experienced qb's in the SLC in Brady Attaway. The Whitehouse native, who is entering his senior year, has started every game the past two seasons. Attaway threw for over 3,600 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2012 and led the Southland Conference in completions. He also ranks among the schools all time top four in completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and total offense. Head coach J.C. Harper has a ton of faith in his senior signal caller and believes he's the perfect guy to lead SFA's spread attack.

Harper says, "He's obviously a leader, he's been here for five years and he wants to win and be a really good quarterback. He wants to make sure he leaves here with that thought process. We just need someone that can run the offense and that's moving the football into endzones. You know that's what a quarterback to me does is utilize the guys around you and get them the football and let them make plays. He should know that and how to do that."

If there is one area Attaway can improve, its his decision making. Brady did throw 21 interceptions last year.

