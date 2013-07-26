Texas Forestry Museum looking for volunteers

The Texas Forestry Museumis looking for volunteers.

August 8th the museum willhost a docent training for anyone interested in becoming a tour guide for themuseum.

The museum is alsoinviting high school students to become junior docents. The workshop will includedocent etiquette training and a museum tour,

The training will beAugust 8th from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.