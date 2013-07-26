SFA position preview: Running Backs

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis was nicknamed "the bus." Well Stephen F. Austin has its own form of "the bus: in Gus Johnson.

Next up in our position preview for the Jacks is running back and when talking SFA RB's you have to start with Johnson. Gus had a breakout sophomore season, rushing for over 950 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished second in the Southland Conference averaging nearly 100 yards per game and comes into 2013 among the nations top 20 returning backs.

The talent in the backfield doesn't stop at Johnson. After playing in 11 games as a freshman, Fred Ford redshirted last season and is ready for a solid year In addition to ford, head coach J.C. Harper feels good about senior Keith Lawson, and former Lufkin star Jarmarcus Walker. SFA will have a deep and talented backfield, but there is no doubt, it all starts with Gus.

When talking about Gus, Harper said, "He's talented, you know he's 5-10, 5-11, 225 pounds, one of the hardest workers on the team and he can make guys miss, which is really special too. He can run you over too you know. He's a very confident back right now."

Harper added this about Ford, "The best thing we did with Fred was redshirt him last year. He's got a lot of confidence, he is different than Gus, he's got the ability to put his foot in the ground and slash and then when he does get open space, he can go the distance."

