SFA position preview: Wide Receivers

Its time now to continue our position preview for Stephen F. Austin. Next up, is the wide receivers. The Jacks appear to be in great shape at quarterback with Brady Attaway and at running back with Gus Johnson, but the wide out position is a bit of a question mark.

One question already answered however comes in the way of D.J. Ward. The junior wide out worked his way into the starting line-up midway through the 2012 season and ended up with over 760 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns. 2013 should be a huge year for Ward who closed out last season with three 100 yard receiving games.

After D.J. is where SFA needs guys to step up. Aaron Thomas is a good place to start. He played in all 11 games last season and finished with over 320 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns.

With the Jacks running a spread attack, Head Coach J.C. Harper will be looking for his wide outs to step up when fall camp starts next Monday.

Harper said, "We will just kind of have to see how that all turns out. It's not quite as stationary as the running back position might be. You got make plays. Its just the bottom line. You got to make plays and we spread the wealth, but when the opportunity presents itself, do you make the play? And that just what you got to do."

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.