Active Angelina launches website

Earlier this month, Active Angelina launchedtheir website.

Active Angelina is acommunity based collaboration to promote awareness of opportunities for healthyliving in Angelina County.

When people visit thewebsite they'll find ways to stay active as well as healthy eating tips.

Officials say the goal of the website is toreach more of the community and give them practical tips for a healthylifestyle.

"Linking people'sdesires to get out and be healthy and make healthy choices with the resourcesthat will fulfill them so it's importantfor people who want to do healthy things to know where," said RitaCromartie, Project Manager, Transforming Texas.





For health tips and more information about ActiveAngelina visit http://activeangelina.com/

