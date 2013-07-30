12-year-old killed after falling off ATV in Newton Co.

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling off an ATV Tuesday afternoon.

According to the DPS report, Jacolby Barnes, of BonWeir, was driving a 2001 Honda Rancher ATV eastbound on County Road 4570, 35 feet from FM 1416.

According to the report, there were four occupants on the vehicle and the rear passenger fell off.

12-year-old Tory Doniell Foster was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m.

The next of kin has been notified. The report stated Foster was not wearing a helmet.

DPS officials say the driver is not facing any charges.

