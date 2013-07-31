Hudson 9U wins Dixie League World Series

For the first time ever, the Hudson 9U baseball team has returned home with a Dixie League world series trophy. The boys, who finished second in the state tournament, knocked off Spring Hill in the championship game 7 to 3 in West Monroe, Louisiana. getting passed the first round was amazing in itself as Hudson defeated the tournament favorite in Shreveport. This team now has a memory of a lifetime. Oh and a little hometown recognition.

Pitcher Collin Pitts said, "Everyone is just like you are Collin from Hudson and I'm like yeah." Holder added, "It feels good because our main goal was to win state, but then we won the world series."

"It feels really good because this is the first time we have ever brought a trophy back to Hudson," Kelley said.

"I didn't think we could do it. But we did. It feels good to win,"Hogg said.

