SFA position preview: Defensive Backs

Josh Aubrey was a big reason why Stephen F. Austin finished first in the Southland Conference last season in pass defense, giving up just over 196 yards per game. But Josh is now with the Cleveland Browns and his brother Jordan has been banged up and may not be able to play for the Jacks this season.

So, where does that leave SFA as we take a look at the defensive back position? This we know. Caleb Nelson will lead the unit after he has started in every game but one the past two seasons. After nelson is where the Jacks need to find some playmakers for the back end. If the spring game was any indication, then SFA will be just fine. They picked off five passes, and showed the ability to go up and get it. Head Coach J.C. Harper will be paying close attention to the db's in camp, but thinks things will be okay.

Harper said, "We have to find a group of five back there that can line up and play consistently. We had several guys show up this spring, so we are going to just see how that all turns out in August with the whole group and where we go from there, but I feel like we will be fine."

