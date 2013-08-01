Former Lufkin WR breaks all-star game record

Former Lufkin Wide Receiver Jabryce Taylor closed out his prep career in a big way. In last nights 79th annual Texas High School Coaches Association all-star game in Fort Worth, Taylor set the game's record in receiving yards with 226. The SMU bound player also caught three touchdown passes and finished with 9 catches. His team, the North, defeated the South 39 to 29.

