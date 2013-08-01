Former Lufkin WR breaks all-star game record

Former Lufkin Wide Receiver Jabryce Taylor closed out his prep career in a big way. In last nights 79th annual Texas High School Coaches Association all-star game in Fort Worth, Taylor set the game's record in receiving yards with 226. The SMU bound player also caught three touchdown passes and finished with 9 catches. His team, the North, defeated the South 39 to 29.
Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.