Angelina Co. Sheriff's deputy involved in 2-car accident in Pollok

An Angelina County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 69 North in Pollok Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the accident. EMTs checked all of the vehicles' occupants out at the scene to be on the safe side.

The accident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on a section of Highway 69 North between the Polks Pick It Up convenience store and Central High School.

According to Trooper Joshua Senn of the Texas Department of Public Safety, ACSO lt. Stacy Seymore was northbound on Highway 69 North when he tracked a speeder and attempted to turn around in pursuit of the vehicle when his patrol SUV was struck from behind by a 2012 Chevrolet SUV driven by Lacresia Gonzalez, 33, of Pollok.

Gonzalez' two kids, ages 8 and 22 months were in the vehicle with her.

Senn said Gonzalez was cited for failure to control speed.



