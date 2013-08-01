Two new restaurants adding to Lufkin nightlife

From a game of pool to live music, Lufkinresidents can find it all in their own backyard.

"We need this kind ofstuff we've never had this, if you wanted to do something you've got to go toHouston or Nacogdoches," said Dhueal Patel, Owner, The Basement Bar andGrill.

Last month, the Basement andthe Pour House opened their doors for business, each offering a unique type ofatmosphere.

"We're trying to getsome young people in here, a young crowd like a big city," said Patel.

"It's not a place where people just cometo eat and leave, we really wanted it to be a place where people come to have asocial dining experience," said Nigel Boyles, Owner, the Pour House

The Pour House is set in a100 year old residence with a newly renovated garden seating area, owner NigelBoyles says she hopes to create a relaxing atmosphere anyone can enjoy.

"Everybody justcomes, stays and brings friends. We have a lot of large groups we have livemusic on Thursday and Saturday nights," said Boyles.

Thursday night will be StephanieClifton's third time at the new spot and she says it reminds her of the bigcity.

"I love to come herethe atmosphere is wonderful, it reminds me a lot of being in Greene," saidClifton.

The Basement owner DhuealPatel says the sports bar and grill, is a unique spot where patrons can unwindon the weekends.

From pool, to arcade, games and live music Patelhopes to offer big city atmosphere in a small town. "Every week peoplealways want to do something on Saturday night, people want to go out and heargood music have good drinks and go home," said Patal.

Locals say they couldn'tbe more excited about new hang out spots.

"It's a good variety,I don't like the chain restaurants so that's a big appeal," said Melinda Ottis,Pour House Patron.

And owners hope its thevariety that keeps patrons coming back for more.

For information on the Pour House visit theirfacebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PourHouseLufkin

For information on the Basement Bar and Grill visit theirwebsite: http://www.thebasementlufkin.com/

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.