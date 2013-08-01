Nacogdoches DE/LB Greg Roberts verbally commits to Baylor

Nacogdoches defensive end and linebacker Greg Roberts has verbally committed to Baylor. Roberts is the second Dragon to commit to a Big 12 school as offensive lineman Jacob Bragg has committed to Kansas. Roberts has also received interest from Oklahoma, but the Sooners have not made an offer.
Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.