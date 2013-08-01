Nacogdoches DE/LB Greg Roberts verbally commits to Baylor - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches DE/LB Greg Roberts verbally commits to Baylor

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Nacogdoches defensive end and linebacker Greg Roberts has verbally committed to Baylor. Roberts is the second Dragon to commit to a Big 12 school as offensive lineman Jacob Bragg has committed to Kansas. Roberts has also received interest from Oklahoma, but the Sooners have not made an offer.

