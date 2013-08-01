SFA Position Preview: Linebackers

After talking with Stephen F. Austin head coach J.C. Harper about his linebackers, one thing was clear. Their first job is to be there in run support. SFA's defense depends on stopping the run, and to back that up, the Jacks finished third in the Southland Conference last season in rushing defense and second in total defense.

Junior linebacker Collin Garrett will lead the unit after he led the team and finished fourth in the SLC last year with just under nine tackles per game. His co-pilot will be Eroni Foifua who is a junior college transfer. The duo will provide SFA with a solid linebacking core and add to what should be a very talented defensive line. Harper throws the LB's in with the front four and feels good about the middle of his defense.

Harper said, "You know we really are excited about our front six. I feel like its really solid and handling the physical stuff that comes with the running game, I feel really good about it. Those guys have really stepped up and played well this spring and so we hope to continue that into august and summer."

