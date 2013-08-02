Fire crews extinguish house fire near Frank St. and Loop

Earlier this evening Lufkin fire officials responded to the scene of a house fire.

Upon arrival they found a home fully involved around 6:30 p.m. near Loop 287 and Frank Street.

According to Lufkin Fire Battalion Chief, Jesse Moody, the home appeared to be abandoned and with no electricity.

Moody says the property was formerly owned by Berry Farm but fire officials do not know who owns the home at this time.

"They weren't able to find the fire it was in the woods and when they arrived out here they found an abandoned house fully involved that had spread out into the woods and had been burning for quite a while when they got here," said Moody.

No cause has been determined.

