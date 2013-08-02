Houston Co. woman celebrates 105th birthday

Friday afternoon Maye Killion enjoyed two pieces of cake in honor of her 105th birthday.

Houston County declared Friday as Maye Killion Day in honor of the native's birthday on Saturday.

Friends describe Killion as a devoted worker who dedicated her life to improving the community.

"She was a hard worker and she loved Ratcliff Senior Center, she was instrumental in starting Ratcliff Baptist Church and also the Ratcliff Senior Center," said Betty House, Family Friend.

Killion says her secret to a long and healthy life is simple, stay active

Working, working, working, that's it working and staying busy," said Killion

Killion served as a school teacher for more than 20 years and played the piano for local churches.

Her only child Reese Killion says his mother was once a domino champion but showed him the importance of working hard at an early age.

"She'd get up early in the morning go out to the pea patch and feed the chickens," said Reese Killion.

Reese says his mom is the family's longest living relative and he says he's honored to be by her side to celebrate.

"It's wonderful, I never thought she would live to be this old," said Reese Killion.

Friends and family all agree she has brought a legacy of love to Houston County.

"She loves people and she loves the Lord," said House.

Something she hopes to continue for many more birthdays.

