SFA position preview: Defensive Line

If you want to be a good defensive football team, then you better have a good defensive line. It all starts in the trenches, and Stephen F. Austin head coach J.C. Harper couldn't agree more. Its time now to wrap up our SFA position preview with the d-line. Junior defensive end Darren Robinson has been named to numerous preseason watch lists. The Dallas native is expected to build upon an impressive 2012 season where he was among the national leaders with 7 1/2 sacks and over 11 tackles for loss. To make a strong book end, Malcom Mattox will be opposite Robinson. What has to excite coach Harper just as much is his two division one transfers at defensive tackle. With good pass rushers off the edge, and two big guys in the middle, its hard not to be excited about the d-line.

Harper said, "Darren, the only thing you think of is freak. I mean he ran a 4.5. He's going to make his plays as long as he doesn't get tired. When he gets tired, he's a little bit different, but I'm very very excited about our two defensive ends. At the same time, I'm excited about our defensive tackles. We have been very blessed to get two transfers in here one from Baylor and one from Texas A&M."

