Diboll man arrested for evading arrest and theft of firearm

A Diboll man was arrested Friday night for evading arrest, possession of drugs and theft of a firearm.

According to the Lufkin Police Report, Terrell Rogers, 26, was arrested just after 10:30 Friday night on the 1200 Block of Harbuck Avenue.

The report says, officers responded to a call of a man with a gun, when they arrived to the scene Rogers took off on foot.

After a short pursuit, Rogers was arrested and booked into the Angelina County Jail.

Authorities say the pistol that was in Rogers' possession was reported stolen out of Houston.

Rogers was also in possession of less than 10 grams of cocaine.

