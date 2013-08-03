Thousands prepare to head back to the classroom at Back to School Bonanza

The back to school countdown haskicked-off in Lufkin with a bonanza, giving students everything they needbefore heading back to the classroom.

"There's nothing little about it,it's amazing, it's a one stop shop," said LaTonya Goffney, LufkinSuperintendent.

Saturday, the Lufkin Junior Leaguehosted their 3rd Annual Back to School Bonanza, the organization partnered withvarious community organizations to help families in need.

Families were prescreened prior to theevent and 2,000 kids received health screenings, immunizations and schoolsupplies for no cost at all.

"She got her eye test and she got herteeth checked," said Robert Anthony, parent.

"It's been a wonderful communityeffort we've been able to go to other churches other organizations Angelina Pediatricsand the Children's Clinic has donated all the immunizations for free,"said Hilary Haglund Walker, Chair, Back to School Bonanza.

Officials say the bonanza is aboutmore than passing out school supplies but filling a need in the community.

"School supplies are going upjust like the cost of gas and groceries; everything is going up and that isreally hard on families," said Walker.

14-year-old Cameron Vanhemert came tothe bonanza with his mom and two siblings and says the event is making back toschool shopping easier on his family.

"It's cool because they can gettheir school supplies and the parents don't have to pay for nothing," saidCameron Vanhemert, 8th grade.

And officials say taking care of theseneeds before the school gives families time to focus on what's most important,education.

