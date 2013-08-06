Groveton looking to end two year playoff drought

The KTRE "Two-A-Day Caravan" kicked off Monday morning with the Groveton Indians. Groveton was excited to be back on the field for the first day of fall camp.

Junior Quarterback Brandon Kemper said, "It was like Christmas for me dude, I don't even care about Christmas, this is Christmas." Two way lineman Kolton Thompson added, "I'm glad to be back, I'm glad its started. I've been pumped up all year, all off-season."

Playbook overload was the theme for Groveton on the day number one. The pieces were put in the place and now its time to build. Head Coach Kevin Parker said, "Our objectives is to get better these first four days and try to get in as much as we can and try to blow their brains up for the most part because they have a lot to learn."

Kemper is entering his junior year and has started in every game since stepping foot on campus. The Indians will need their experiences signal caller to be big in 2013. Kemper said, "Spread is definitely my favorite because I like to throw and run the ball." Parker added, "You expect him to be a leader for your team and he's a good athlete. He's been up here all summer. He's gotten a lot bigger, faster, and stronger."

After going 5-5 last year and missing out on the playoffs the past two seasons, there is plenty of motivation to push the Indians through the August heat. Kemper said, "It's really frustrating for me that we haven't made the playoffs so this year there is no way I'm not accepting a playoff run, we are going to make the playoffs."

