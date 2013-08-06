The Center for Sight hosting free back to school eye screenings

The Center for Sight is helping families get ready for back to school with free eye screenings.

Saturday the Center for Sight in Lufkin will have three doctors and two technicians on hand to give students from kindergarten to 12th grade the eye screenings they need for back to school.

Officials say the screenings take no more than five minutes and no appointment is necessary, anyone can show up to the center Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Vision screenings are very important because the eyes develop a large amount of their vision in the first nine years of life so you can detect and correct a lot of problems before they become untreatable at that point," said Daniel Kravitz, M.D.

Officials say if you come to the screening and it's discovered your child does need glasses, the Center for Sight is offering a 20 percent discount on their selection of glasses.

