Lufkin marching band staying safe in the heat while preparing for football season

About 200 Lufkinband students hit the pavement bright and early Tuesday morning preparing forfootball season.

"There'sdefinitely a sense of pride when you step on the field and do halftime and forthousands of people," said Scott Rich, Senior, Drum Major.

But with aweek full of temperatures in the high 90's marching band directors across EastTexas are focused on keeping students safe during practice.

In Nacogdoches,the marching band has one practice in the morning and another later in theevening, the goal all around is to take advantage of cooler temperatures.

"There areno specific guidelines, we go about 30 to 40 minutes and then we let them takewater breaks and they sit out if they feel light headed," said Scott Williams,Lufkin Band Director.

The bandspends about two hours in the morning marching outside before heading into theband hall to work on music.

"A lot of our kids will be up here at 6:45setting up, getting water, getting everything ready so we get here early andtry to get through," said Williams.

Summer bandpractice lasts for about five weeks, prior to school starting. Senior DrumMajor Scott Rich says staying in shape makes adjusting to summer temperatureseasier.

"Itdefinitely helps before band camp before it starts to go outside a little bit andget conditioned to the heat," said Rich.

Manystudents say they do their best to stay hydrated and embrace the heat.

"It's prettyhot but if you keep getting down on yourself it just makes it more miserableyou have to say ok we're going to get through it I'm going to do my best," saidKaylin Martinez, Senior ,Percussionist.

And studentssay it's all worth it, to put on a halftime show fans won't forget.

It's such athrill you get from knowing you worked so hard and you can perform well and knowingthat you're good at what you're doing is awesome," said Katelynn Standley,Senior Flutist.

BandDirector Scott Williams says the marching band practices on pavement because it'sactually cooler than the field, once school starts they will begin to practiceone night a week on the football field.

